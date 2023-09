We Are China

Summer travel rush concludes in China

Xinhua) 08:45, September 01, 2023

Passengers walk at the waiting hall of Chongqing North Railway Station in Chongqing, southwest China, Aug. 31, 2023. The 62-day summer travel rush officially concluded on Thursday. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Passengers prepare to board a train at the Chongqing North Railway Station in Chongqing, southwest China, Aug. 31, 2023. The 62-day summer travel rush officially concluded on Thursday. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Passengers wait for trains at the waiting hall of Chongqing North Railway Station in Chongqing, southwest China, Aug. 31, 2023. The 62-day summer travel rush officially concluded on Thursday. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

A train pulls into the Chongqing North Railway Station in Chongqing, southwest China, Aug. 31, 2023. The 62-day summer travel rush officially concluded on Thursday. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

