China registers nearly 1.6 bln trips during Spring Festival travel rush
BEIJING, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) -- A total of 1.595 billion passenger trips were made in China via commercial transport during the 40-day Spring Festival travel rush that ended Wednesday, official data showed Thursday.
The figure marked a 50.5-percent increase over the same period in 2022 and accounted for 53.5 percent of the volume in the corresponding period of 2019, according to the Ministry of Transport. The total flow of people in the country came in at 4.733 billion in the period.
As travel demand saw a significant surge, the flow of passenger cars on expressways touched an all-time high.
According to the ministry, the holiday travel was carried out in a safe and organized manner, with strict adherence to epidemic prevention measures.
The travel season, also known as "chunyun," kicked off on Jan. 7 and saw many Chinese people traveling to reunite with their families for the Chinese Lunar New Year, which fell on Jan. 22 this year.
Out of all modes of commercial transportation, road trips stood at 1.169 billion, marking the fastest year-on-year growth of 55.8 percent. The railway industry reported the best recovery as the number of trips touched 348 million, recovering to 85.5 percent of the 2019 level.
Waterway and aviation trips both surged over 30 percent from a year ago to 22.452 and 55.214 million, respectively.
Photos
Related Stories
- China's Spring Festival travel rush ends with recovering transport figures
- China Spring Festival travel rush boosts economic recovery
- Spring Festival trips increase in 2023 as travel rush peaks
- China's Harbin sees 1.6 mln passenger trips during Spring Festival travel rush
- In pics: Spring Festival travel rush in Shenzhen, south China
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.