EVTOL aircraft completes first inter-city demonstration flight in south China's Shenzhen
A 5-seat eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) aircraft flies during a demonstration flight near Shekou Cruise Home port in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)
The eVTOL aircraft, developed by a high-tech company AutoFlight and named as Prosperity, completed its first inter-city electric air-taxi demonstration flight from Shekou Cruise Home port in Shenzhen to Jiuzhou Port in Zhuhai.
With a maximum range of 250 kilometers, the electric-powered Prosperity is capable of carrying 5 people with a cruise speed of up to 200 kilometers per hour.
Staff members check the 5-seat eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) aircraft at Shekou Cruise Home port in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)
A 5-seat eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) aircraft flies during a demonstration flight near Shekou Cruise Home port in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)
A life-sized model of a person is seen aboard the 5-seat eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) aircraft at Shekou Cruise Home port in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)
A 5-seat eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) aircraft is seen at Shekou Cruise Home port in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)
