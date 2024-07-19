Stunning view near expressway in E China’s Jiangxi

July 19, 2024

Photo shows a beautiful view near Xijiang village of Nanxin township, in Nanchang county, Nanchang city, the capital of east China's Jiangxi Province, and an expressway runs through here. (People's Daily Online/Zhu Haipeng)

An expressway passing near Xijiang village of Nanxin township, in Nanchang county, Nanchang city, the capital of east China's Jiangxi Province, forms a harmonious view combining a modern landscape with rural scenery. White-walled and red-tiled farmhouses line the route, contrasting delightfully with the rice paddies as they transition from green to golden hues.

Striving for high-quality development in urban transportation, Nanchang city has expedited the construction of a modern comprehensive transportation system. A multi-tiered transportation network that connects the urban and rural regions has taken shape, creating a convenient and efficient travel environment for the public.

By implementing an integrated development model that links transportation with characteristic industries and tourism, Nanchang strengthens the role of rural highways in boosting the development of rural industries. A steady increase in the improvement of tourism roads, resource roads, and industry development roads has been a powerful force in the revitalization of rural areas.

(Intern Xing Yawen contributed to this story.)