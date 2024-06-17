Home>>
Thrilling and beautiful Yizhao Highway
(People's Daily App) 10:59, June 17, 2024
An alluring place for road geeks: Check out the Yizhao Highway in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Driving along this steep and winding road, you can enjoy the magnificent scenery of Wusun Mountain.
