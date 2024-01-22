Home>>
In Xinjiang ①｜Ho Lee Ping : I hope Xinjiang will be seen by more Malaysian tourists
(People's Daily Online) 17:09, January 22, 2024
In October 2023, Ho Lee Ping, deputy executive editor of Sin Chew Daily of Malaysia with the "Belt and Road" interview team visited the Jiaohe Ancient City, the Karez-themed scenic areas, and the Grape Valley scenic area in Turpan City, northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.
During this trip, she was deeply impressed by Xinjiang. Let's watch the video to see how she feels about Xinjiang.
Director: Arman Rizak
Film Editors: Yu Shanshan and Shen Bin
English Editors: Jia Shaoqi and Zhang Shijie
Videographer: Wang Xin
Reviewers: Wang Xiabing and Cheng Li
Supervisors: Xue Jing, Ding Tao and Jie Wenjin
Source: TIANSHANNET
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Du Mingming)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.