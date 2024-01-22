In Xinjiang ①｜Ho Lee Ping : I hope Xinjiang will be seen by more Malaysian tourists

People's Daily Online) 17:09, January 22, 2024

In October 2023, Ho Lee Ping, deputy executive editor of Sin Chew Daily of Malaysia with the "Belt and Road" interview team visited the Jiaohe Ancient City, the Karez-themed scenic areas, and the Grape Valley scenic area in Turpan City, northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

During this trip, she was deeply impressed by Xinjiang. Let's watch the video to see how she feels about Xinjiang.

Director: Arman Rizak

Film Editors: Yu Shanshan and Shen Bin

English Editors: Jia Shaoqi and Zhang Shijie

Videographer: Wang Xin

Reviewers: Wang Xiabing and Cheng Li

Supervisors: Xue Jing, Ding Tao and Jie Wenjin

Source: TIANSHANNET

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Du Mingming)