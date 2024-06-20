Tree-lined highway traverses China's largest desert

(People's Daily App) 09:43, June 20, 2024

Driving along the Tarim Desert Highway in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, lush greenery made up of drought-resistant and alkali-resistant plants can be seen on both sides. The highway traverses the Taklimakan Desert, the world's second-largest shifting sand desert. (Video source: Chinese National Geography)

