County in E China's Jiangsu witnesses impressive progress in crystal, wearable nail industry

People's Daily Online) 15:52, July 19, 2024

An aerial photo shows a crystal market held in Donghai county, Lianyungang city, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo/Zhang Kaihu)

Donghai county in Lianyungang city, east China's Jiangsu Province, renowned for its burgeoning crystal industry, is experiencing a booming tourist season. A large crystal market is held every five days, attracting thousands of traders per session.

As a global hub for crystal distribution and a major crystal-producing area in China, Donghai county now boasts 17,000 online crystal stores on e-commerce platforms, with over 50,000 people directly employed. Last year, the total transaction value of the county's crystal industry surpassed 40 billion yuan ($5.51 billion).

The county has also achieved impressive success in the wearable nail industry, producing more than 100 million sets of handmade wearable nails last year, accounting for over 70 percent of the total output in China. The rapid growth of the wearable nail industry has contributed to employment in the county, with around 55,000 individuals, including flexible workers paid by the piece and stay-at-home mothers, capitalizing.

In recent years, Donghai county has focused on advantageous, characteristic, labor-intensive and new industries to further promote employment and entrepreneurship, aiming to boost industrial development and increase the income of locals.

(Intern Xing Yawen contributed to this story.)