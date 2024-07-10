Diverse cultural sites, activities refresh China’s ancient lane

People's Daily Online) 14:18, July 10, 2024

Modern business formats including homestays give new vitality to traditional buildings in Qingguo lane of Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. (People's Daily Online/Xie Di)

The Qingguo lane historical and cultural block, located on the banks of the ancient canal in Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, embodies a rich cultural legacy and bolsters cultural bonds between the past and the present.

Dating back nearly 1,000 years, Qingguo lane is dotted with ancient houses, bridges, stone steles, wells, a wharf, theaters and other traditional buildings in all directions, telling of the fascinating past of this ancient lane.

Today, as a vital part striving for cultural revival in Changzhou, Qingguo lane has created a modern streetscape where traditions and fashion trends blend and coexist. The open ancient buildings, the elaborate celebrity museums and distinctive cultural activities in Qingguo lane offer tourists a more diverse perspective, from which they can fully immerse in the cultural charm of Changzhou.

(Intern Xing Yawen contributed to this story.)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)