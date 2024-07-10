Diverse cultural sites, activities refresh China’s ancient lane
Modern business formats including homestays give new vitality to traditional buildings in Qingguo lane of Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. (People's Daily Online/Xie Di)
The Qingguo lane historical and cultural block, located on the banks of the ancient canal in Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, embodies a rich cultural legacy and bolsters cultural bonds between the past and the present.
Dating back nearly 1,000 years, Qingguo lane is dotted with ancient houses, bridges, stone steles, wells, a wharf, theaters and other traditional buildings in all directions, telling of the fascinating past of this ancient lane.
Today, as a vital part striving for cultural revival in Changzhou, Qingguo lane has created a modern streetscape where traditions and fashion trends blend and coexist. The open ancient buildings, the elaborate celebrity museums and distinctive cultural activities in Qingguo lane offer tourists a more diverse perspective, from which they can fully immerse in the cultural charm of Changzhou.
