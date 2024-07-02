Enchanting elk stroll on water in Jiangsu

(People's Daily App) 16:06, July 02, 2024

Witness the enchanting sight of elk strolling on the water against the glow of a setting sun in Yancheng in East China's Jiangsu Province. The yolky hum of evening sunlight creates a stunning picture, reminding us not to rush through life without pausing to admire the beauty surrounding us.

(Video source: Shijie App-Tong Shaocheng)

