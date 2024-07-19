China's economic powerhouse province reports record foreign trade in H1

Xinhua) 11:29, July 19, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on May 9, 2024 shows a freight ship docking the container terminal at Lianyungang Port, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Geng Yuhe/Xinhua)

NANJING, July 19 (Xinhua) -- The foreign trade value of east China's economic powerhouse province of Jiangsu hit 2.68 trillion yuan (about 376 billion U.S. dollars) in the first half (H1) of this year, reaching a new high, local customs said on Thursday.

The figure represents year-on-year growth of 8.5 percent, accounting for 12.7 percent of the country's total, according to Nanjing Customs in the provincial capital.

Jiangsu's exports rose 8 percent year on year to 1.72 trillion yuan, while imports gained 9.3 percent to 959.74 billion yuan.

In the first half, private enterprises in Jiangsu saw a year-on-year growth of 14.7 percent in foreign trade to 1.23 trillion yuan.

During the period, the province's trade with the Belt and Road Initiative partner countries reached 1.2 trillion yuan, up 13.6 percent year on year. Trade with ASEAN and the Republic of Korea rose 10.5 percent and 13.3 percent, respectively.

