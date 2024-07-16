Dulata port in NW China's Xinjiang witnesses cross-border travel boom

Xinhua) 11:12, July 16, 2024

Police officers guide vehicles to cross the border at the Dulata port in Qapqal Xibe Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaocheng)

The Dulata port bordering Kazakhstan has witnessed a boom in cross-border travel since the beginning of July.

The port has recorded over 20,000 inbound and outbound passengers as of July 13 this year, an increase of 1278 percent compared with the same period in 2023, according to Dulata exit and entry frontier inspection station.

A police officer checks a passenger's travel documents at the Dulata port in Qapqal Xibe Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaocheng)

Passengers wait for exit formalities at the Dulata port in Qapqal Xibe Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaocheng)

A drone photo taken on July 15, 2024 shows an international bus heading to Kazakhstan at the Dulata port in Qapqal Xibe Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaocheng)

An international bus waits for passengers to board at the Dulata port in Qapqal Xibe Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaocheng)

