Thousands of horses gallop across vast grassland in Northwest China's Xinjiang

(People's Daily App) 16:35, July 23, 2024

Have you ever seen thousands of magnificent horses galloping across a vast grassland? Every summer, Zhaosu county in Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region draws tourists from across the country to witness these noble beasts run across its grasslands.

(Video source: Shijie App-YangKe)

