Home>>
Thousands of horses gallop across vast grassland in Northwest China's Xinjiang
(People's Daily App) 16:35, July 23, 2024
Have you ever seen thousands of magnificent horses galloping across a vast grassland? Every summer, Zhaosu county in Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region draws tourists from across the country to witness these noble beasts run across its grasslands.
(Video source: Shijie App-YangKe)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- 'A movable feast' in Xinjiang: Inside the innovative China-Kazakhstan border center
- Dulata port in NW China's Xinjiang witnesses cross-border travel boom
- Xinjiang's foreign trade up 48.4 pct in H1
- Nalati grassland showdown: Boy races horse with car
- Names extolling rosy life bear witness to Xinjiang's remarkable change
- Aquaculture thrives in NW China's Xinjiang
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.