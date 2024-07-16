Home>>
Nalati grassland showdown: Boy races horse with car
(People's Daily App) 16:08, July 16, 2024
A 10-year-old boy, skilled in horse riding, was invited to race against a tourist's car on the Nalati grassland in Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Experience his sense of freedom as he rides on horseback, embracing the enchanting scenery of the grassland in July. This captivating landscape attracts numerous tourists every year.
