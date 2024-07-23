In pics: aerial view of north China's Chengde

Xinhua) 09:15, July 23, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on July 20, 2024 shows a view of the Puning Temple in Chengde City, north China's Hebei Province. Chengde, a popular summer tourism destination approximately 230 km north of the Chinese capital Beijing, is an important transportation hub in north China. The city with profound cultural heritage is a place where nomadic culture, farming culture, royal culture and folk culture blend together. (Photo by Wang Liqun/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 30, 2024 shows a view of the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall in Luanping County, Chengde City, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 20, 2024 shows a night view of the downtown in Chengde City, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Wang Liqun/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 20, 2024 shows a view of the Qingchuifeng national forest park in Chengde City, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Wang Liqun/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 20, 2024 shows a view of the Putuo Zongcheng Temple in Chengde City, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 22, 2024 shows a view of the Imperial Summer Resort in Chengde City, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 22, 2024 shows a view of Shuangqiao District in Chengde City, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 22, 2024 shows a view of Shuangqiao District in Chengde City, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 22, 2024 shows a view of Shuangqiao District in Chengde City, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 19, 2024 shows a night view of a cultural industry park in Shuangluan District, Chengde City, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Wang Liqun/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 22, 2024 shows the exterior view of the Chengde Museum in Chengde City, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 22, 2024 shows a view of Shuangqiao District in Chengde City, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 22, 2024 shows a view of the Imperial Summer Resort in Chengde City, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 22, 2024 shows a view of the Putuo Zongcheng Temple (L, above) and the Puning Temple in Chengde City, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 30, 2024 shows a view of the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall in Luanping County, Chengde City, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 20, 2024 shows tourists visiting the Imperial Summer Resort in Chengde City, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 20, 2024 shows a view of the Shuangta Mountain in Chengde City, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

