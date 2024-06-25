Discover cultural products in Hebei: Baiyangdian reed painting

(People's Daily App) 16:48, June 25, 2024

Reed painting, a craft that traces its roots back to the Tang and Song dynasties, is a unique art form derived from the reed mats of Baiyangdian. This intricate art is created using the leaves, stems and flower heads of reeds and involves meticulous cutting, ironing, pasting, and moistening by skilled artists. The resulting natural colors are elegant and straightforward, reflecting the water town characteristic of Baiyangdian and offering a serene artistic experience.

(Video source: Great Wall New Media)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)