Home>>
Discover cultural products in Hebei: Baiyangdian reed painting
(People's Daily App) 16:48, June 25, 2024
Reed painting, a craft that traces its roots back to the Tang and Song dynasties, is a unique art form derived from the reed mats of Baiyangdian. This intricate art is created using the leaves, stems and flower heads of reeds and involves meticulous cutting, ironing, pasting, and moistening by skilled artists. The resulting natural colors are elegant and straightforward, reflecting the water town characteristic of Baiyangdian and offering a serene artistic experience.
(Video source: Great Wall New Media)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Paper-cutting magic: Silhouette sorcery on the street
- Aranya Theater Festival held in Qinhuangdao, north China
- Creative ceramic jewelry showcase unique Chinese aesthetics
- The enchanting creation of Chinese lacquer fans
- Finland celebrates Sino-Finnish ties with art exhibition in Beijing
- Trending in China | Yongchun paper-weaving painting
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.