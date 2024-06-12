Home>>
The enchanting creation of Chinese lacquer fans
(People's Daily App) 15:15, June 12, 2024
Journey to the ancient city of Yangzhou in East China's Jiangsu Province and witness the captivating craft of Chinese lacquer fans. Watch as skilled artisans swirl paint in water to create unique patterns, transforming each fan into a one-of-a-kind masterpiece.
(Compiled by Zhou Kaihua)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
