Finland celebrates Sino-Finnish ties with art exhibition in Beijing

Photo shows artworks collected by Cay Sundström presented in an art exhibition in Beijing, June 6, 2024. (Photo courtesy of the Embassy of Finland in China)

The Embassy of Finland in Beijing launched an exhibition titled "Harmony Across Eras" on June 6, 2024, featuring treasures from the collection of Cay Sundström, Finland's first ambassador to China.

According to Leena-Kaisa Mikkola, the current Finnish ambassador to China, Sundström collected an impressive number of ancient Chinese artifacts during his tenure in Beijing from 1953 to 1959.

"For the first time, we have the opportunity to showcase the Chinese treasures from the collection of Finland's first ambassador to China to the wider public, displayed alongside Finnish artworks, sounds, and design," said Mikkola. "I hope this exhibition will inspire you to contemplate the fluidity of aesthetic sensibilities across time and cultures."

The exhibition is open to the public free of charge from June 7 to 27 at the Guardian Art Center in Beijing.

“[Sundström’s] collection not only reflects the charm of Chinese art but also reflects the commonalities between Chinese and Western cultures.” said Kou Qin, general manager of the Guardian Art Center.

In addition to Sundström’s collection, the exhibition is complemented by a Chinese-produced documentary showing the visit of the Finnish Cultural Delegation in 1953.

Photo shows Finnish Ambassador Leena-Kaisa Mikkola attending the “Harmony Across Eras” art exhibition in Beijing on June 6, 2024. (Photo courtesy of the Embassy of Finland in China)

Photo shows Chinese artworks collected by Cay Sundström presented at an art exhibition in Beijing, June 6, 2024. (People’s Daily Online/Tian Yi)

