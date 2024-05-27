Paper-cutting magic: Silhouette sorcery on the street

(People's Daily App) 16:11, May 27, 2024

Witness the mesmerizing skill of a street paper-cutting artist as he effortlessly creates intricate silhouettes of his customers on the bustling street. With just a simple pair of scissors and a sheet of paper, he brings to life the delicate contours of a lady sitting before him with every swift snip, even capturing the intricate details of her bejeweled hair accessory. Prepare to be dazzled by this enchanting display of paper-cutting wizardry.

