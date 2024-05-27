Home>>
Paper-cutting magic: Silhouette sorcery on the street
(People's Daily App) 16:11, May 27, 2024
Witness the mesmerizing skill of a street paper-cutting artist as he effortlessly creates intricate silhouettes of his customers on the bustling street. With just a simple pair of scissors and a sheet of paper, he brings to life the delicate contours of a lady sitting before him with every swift snip, even capturing the intricate details of her bejeweled hair accessory. Prepare to be dazzled by this enchanting display of paper-cutting wizardry.
(Compiled by Ma Mingming)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Wu Chaolan)
Photos
Related Stories
- Trending in China | Techniques of lost-wax casting in bronze artifacts
- China's Bronze Age art comes alive in exhibition in San Francisco
- China's ancient artworks in the international frame
- Creative ceramic jewelry showcase unique Chinese aesthetics
- Trending in China | Exquisite art of Luodian
- Paper knife cuttings inheritor in east China's Zhejiang
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.