Paper knife cuttings inheritor in east China's Zhejiang

Xinhua) 11:17, March 27, 2024

This undated photo shows a paper knife cutting artwork of blue-and-white porcelain by Lu Faliang in Yueqing City, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua)

YUEQING, March 26 (Xinhua) -- Paper knife cutting, a folk artwork popular in Yueqing City in China's southeast coastal area, is originated from paper cutting on local dragon lanterns. Boasting of its delicacy, the artwork displays folk patterns on a paper of several square centimeters.

This photo taken on March 13, 2024 shows a paper knife cutting made by Lu Faliang in Yueqing City, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

This photo taken on March 13, 2024 shows a paper knife cutting made by Lu Faliang in Yueqing City, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Going through complicated procedures which cost at least one week to complete, it reflects the local ocean culture and folk customs. Its making craft was listed as a national-level intangible cultural heritage in 2006.

This photo taken on March 12, 2024 shows tools that Lu Faliang uses for making paper knife cuttings in Yueqing City, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Lu Faliang makes a paper knife cutting at his studio in Yueqing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Lu Faliang, 76, an inheritor of the craft, has been engaged in the art for over 50 years. In his career, he not only makes traditional paper knife cuttings, but also creates new ones which reflect modern life and local culture. He set up a Yueqing paper cutting seminar in 1985 and a Yueqing dragon lantern paper knife cutting institute in 2003.

Lu Faliang mounts a paper knife cutting at his studio in Yueqing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Lu Faliang makes a paper knife cutting at his studio in Yueqing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Creating and collecting artworks, he also brings them to classes opened in local schools and communities, aiming to let more people to get in touch and fall in love with the traditional art. Nowadays, he has altogether accepted 16 apprentices, with whom he often holds exhibitions and designs souvenirs on paper knife cuttings.

Lu Faliang reads in search of inspirations for his new paper knife cutting works at his studio in Yueqing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

This undated photo shows a paper knife cutting artwork of blue-and-white porcelain by Lu Faliang in Yueqing City, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)