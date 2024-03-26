Feature: Ethiopian artist's artwork takes inspiration from Chinese classic I Ching

ADDIS ABABA, March 25 (Xinhua) -- Standing in front of a canvas in an art gallery in the heart of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia's capital, 50-year-old artist Dawit Muluneh is fully absorbed in the painting of ancient Chinese characters.

Surrounding him are collections of his artwork based on the Chinese classic "I Ching," or the "Book of Changes." The book has existed for more than 2,000 years and remains a source of Chinese culture.

"I Ching means truth and is founded on the eight gifts of nature, namely heaven, earth, thunder, wind, water, fire, mountain, and lake. In general, I Ching explains the wisdom of nature," said Muluneh in a recent interview with Xinhua at the art gallery called Medemer Africa Art and Sculpture Space.

The artwork collection, consisting of 64 paintings that represent 64 divinatory symbols in the book, portrays the day-to-day interaction between man and nature, and imparts knowledge and feelings to visitors with descriptions written in Chinese, English, and Amharic (Ethiopia's working language).

Although Muluneh does not speak Chinese, he became immediately interested in I Ching a few years ago after his friend Gossa Oda, also the gallery owner, introduced him to "The Complete I Ching," a book that explains the ancient Chinese masterpiece in English.

"The paintings, among others, express delight, hindrance, relief, encountering, courage, childhood, and union," said Muluneh, who was inspired first and foremost by the Chinese characters known as Qian and Xian, which translate as humbleness and mutual influence, respectively.

In the one-year process of painting creation, the artist resorted to the internet for more information on these Chinese characters. He has surprisingly found similarities between Ethiopian and Chinese ancient civilizations, painting styles, landscapes, and their peoples' attitudes toward nature.

"Both Ethiopia and China have ancient history in clay and bamboo works, traditional medicines, and musical instruments," said the artist, stressing that cultivating such ancient knowledge would help the countries prosper in the right way.

In explaining the book, the artist said it not only tells about the present situation and future potential but also gives instructions on what to do and what not to do to achieve good fortune and avoid misfortune.

According to the artist, the book gives guidance based on comprehensive observation of natural laws by ancient Chinese philosophers and their profound experiences.

Noting that Ethiopia and China have greatly contributed to the current world civilization, Muluneh said I Ching helps cultivate and produce well-disciplined citizens and promotes a good way of life.

He also draws similarities between Ethiopian letters and Chinese characters as well as their tea makings and coffee ceremonies, house construction, monasteries, and tombs. "The paintings are done in ways that portray those similarities."

The Medemer Africa Art and Sculpture Space, launched in May 2023, is frequently visited by schoolchildren, fellow Ethiopian artists, and some members of the Chinese community in Addis Ababa.

"Visitors to our gallery space will be introduced to the basic concepts of I Ching, and these complicated Chinese concepts will also be translated into English and Amharic," said Oda.

According to Oda, the paintings are unique in their beauty, variation, and composition, and they share an aesthetic sensibility and cultural correlations between Ethiopia and China.

Ancient Chinese philosopher Confucius and his disciples are believed to have written a book, several hundred years after I Ching, to interpret this ancient Chinese masterpiece. According to researchers, it would have been difficult to understand I Ching without Confucius' annotations or comments.

"After viewing the I Ching paintings, visitors will learn about Chinese civilization and delve deeper into the book. By reading Confucius's commentaries, they will understand China's cultural and aesthetic influence, such as the virtues of duty and piety, on world civilization," Oda said. "I Ching would help visitors know their future potential as well as their present circumstances, and each painting can be interpreted differently. It is associated with the divinatory symbol, which indicates future potential or tendency."

