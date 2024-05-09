Home>>
Trending in China | Techniques of lost-wax casting in bronze artifacts
(People's Daily App) 17:00, May 09, 2024
Lost-wax casting is a method of metal casting involving molten metal poured into a mold created using a wax model. This technique has been around for thousands of years and was used by ancient Chinese to produce sophisticated bronze artifacts.
(Video source: Kuaishou)
