Trending in China | Techniques of lost-wax casting in bronze artifacts

(People's Daily App) 17:00, May 09, 2024

Lost-wax casting is a method of metal casting involving molten metal poured into a mold created using a wax model. This technique has been around for thousands of years and was used by ancient Chinese to produce sophisticated bronze artifacts.

(Video source: Kuaishou)

