China to issue commemorative coins featuring national treasures
(Xinhua) 13:20, July 24, 2023
BEIJING, July 23 (Xinhua) -- China's central bank will issue a set of commemorative coins on July 25 featuring five of China's treasured artifacts.
The set of five coins, all legal tender in China, consists of two gold coins and three silver coins, according to the People's Bank of China.
The gold coin with a denomination of 200 yuan (about 28 U.S. dollars) features a jade dragon on the reverse side, while the other gold coin, with a denomination of 50 yuan, is adorned with an image of a jade axe-head.
The silver coins, with denominations of five yuan apiece, feature a pottery cauldron in the shape of an eagle, a white pottery liquor pitcher and a plate with a dragon emblem, respectively, on the reverse side.
