China to issue commemorative coins on 24 solar terms

Xinhua) 10:02, July 31, 2022

BEIJING, July 30 (Xinhua) -- China's central bank will issue a set of commemorative coins featuring Chinese 24 solar terms.

The People's Bank of China announced that the set of 28 coins, all legal tender, will be available for sale on August 7, with four made of gold and the other 24 silver.

On the obverse, all the coins feature a kind of astronomical instrument, which was used by ancient Chinese to measure the shadow of the sun, decorated with peach blossoms, ear of the wheat, ear of the rice, and plum blossoms.

On the reverse side, the coins are inscribed with various animals.

The 24 solar terms embody the ancient Chinese wisdom of observing nature, represent a picturesque landscape as the seasons of spring, summer, autumn, and winter change, and reflect Chinese people's outlook on life and cosmology.

