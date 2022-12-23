China’s central bank to issue commemorative coins for 2023

People's Daily Online) 09:42, December 23, 2022

China’s central bank, the People’s Bank of China, began issuing a set of three commemorative coins on Dec. 22 to celebrate the year 2023, the bank said via its official website.

The coins, including a gold, a silver and a copper-alloy one, are all legal tender.

Photo shows the front side of the gold coin. (Photo/PBOC)

Photo shows the reverse side of the gold coin. (Photo/PBOC)

The front side of the gold and silver coins features China's national emblem, the country’s official name and the year 2023, while the reverse side features the Chinese character “Fu,” meaning fortune and luck in English, its face value, and elements such as lion dance.

The front side of the copper-alloy coin features such characters as “People’s Bank of China,” and “2023,” while its reverse side is dominated by a rabbit, the zodiac sign of the upcoming Chinese New Year.

The gold coin has a diameter of 10 mm, contains 1 gram of 99.9 percent pure gold and has a denomination of 10 yuan (about $1.43). Up to 100,000 gold coins will be issued.

Photo shows the front side of the silver coin. (Photo/PBOC)

Photo shows the reverse side of the silver coin. (Photo/PBOC)

The silver coin has a diameter of 25 mm, contains 8 grams of 99.9 percent pure silver and has a denomination of 3 yuan. Up to 1,500,000 silver coins will be issued.

The copper-alloy coin has a diameter of 27 mm, and has a denomination of 10 yuan. A total of 120 million copper-alloy coins will be issued.

Photo shows the front side of the copper-alloy coin. (Photo/PBOC)

Photo shows the reverse side of the copper-alloy coin. (Photo/PBOC)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)