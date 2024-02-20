Home>>
Trending in China | Fuzhou cork paintings: A fusion of Western and Chinese art techniques
(People's Daily App) 16:16, February 20, 2024
Cork painting, a traditional craft from Fuzhou in East China's Fujian Province, has been popular since the early 20th century. It originated when local craftsmen combined Western art techniques with traditional Chinese woodcarving skills. Inspired by European cork carvings made with the bark of cork oaks found in Europe, they developed a unique painting style featuring intricate designs and vivid imagery, making it a distinctive folk art handicraft worldwide.
(Video source: Kuaishou)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Exploring the Chinese loong through culture and art
- Return of lost Western Zhou Dynasty relic bridges cultures
- The Chinese peasant who never abandoned her artistic dream
- Opening of Shanghai Museum East highlights ancient bronze culture
- Renowned Berliner Philharmoniker to perform at Shanghai's art festival
- Trending in China | Chinese filigree inlay art
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.