Trending in China | Fuzhou cork paintings: A fusion of Western and Chinese art techniques

(People's Daily App) 16:16, February 20, 2024

Cork painting, a traditional craft from Fuzhou in East China's Fujian Province, has been popular since the early 20th century. It originated when local craftsmen combined Western art techniques with traditional Chinese woodcarving skills. Inspired by European cork carvings made with the bark of cork oaks found in Europe, they developed a unique painting style featuring intricate designs and vivid imagery, making it a distinctive folk art handicraft worldwide.

(Video source: Kuaishou)

