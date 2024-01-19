Renowned Berliner Philharmoniker to perform at Shanghai's art festival

SHANGHAI, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- The China Shanghai International Arts Festival Center Thursday announced a heavy-weight cooperation project with the Berliner Philharmoniker to be launched this June.

Li Ming, president of the China Shanghai International Arts Festival Center, said that Kirill Petrenko, chief conductor of the orchestra, will lead the Berliner Philharmoniker to perform four concerts with the rising Chinese star pianist Yuja Wang. The renowned orchestra will also present chamber music performances and participate in local art education activities.

The China Shanghai International Arts Festival, among the country's largest and most influential international cultural exchange programs, focuses on performing arts and exhibitions. It takes place in autumn every year and lasts approximately one month.

Li added that the China Shanghai International Arts Festival has initiated invitations for other renowned art troupes, including the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra, the London Symphony Orchestra, and the Munich Philharmonic Orchestra, to perform in China.

Initiated by the center, the "Support for Young Artists Program" also welcomes stage artists and visual content creators under the age of 45 around the world to submit their creations to the official website (www.artsbird.com) and turn their creative ideas into actualized stage works to be performed during the art festival.

