Mural exhibition pays tribute to Picasso's legacy
(People's Daily App) 16:12, December 15, 2023
To commemorate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and Spain, alongside the 50th anniversary of Pablo Picasso's artistic legacy, Malaga, Picasso's birthplace, has unveiled a colossal celebration called "Malaga Loves Shanghai." The event is a larger-than-life mural painting exhibition set to dazzle and inspire at three bustling Shanghai metro stations: Xintiandi, Jiao Tong University and Longyang Road.
(Source: City News Service)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
