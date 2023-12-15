Mural exhibition pays tribute to Picasso's legacy

(People's Daily App) 16:12, December 15, 2023

To commemorate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and Spain, alongside the 50th anniversary of Pablo Picasso's artistic legacy, Malaga, Picasso's birthplace, has unveiled a colossal celebration called "Malaga Loves Shanghai." The event is a larger-than-life mural painting exhibition set to dazzle and inspire at three bustling Shanghai metro stations: Xintiandi, Jiao Tong University and Longyang Road.

