Tibetan oil paintings exhibited in Macao

December 14, 2023

MACAO, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- An exhibition of oil paintings by Tibetan artists opened on Wednesday in China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR).

The exhibits include over 50 oil paintings by 27 artists of different generations in Tibet Autonomous Region, displaying the natural sceneries of Tibet and the unique Tibetan culture.

Duan Shengqian, vice chairman of the Federation of Literary and Art Circles of Tibet, said they hoped to continuously deepen cultural and artistic exchanges between Tibet and Macao, and help promote fine Tibetan art works outside the Chinese mainland to showcase the life and spiritual world of people living on the plateau region.

Painting art groups in Tibet and Macao started cultural exchanges in the 1980s and stepped up the efforts since Macao returned to the motherland over two decades ago.

Co-organized by the Macao Artist Society, the Federation of Literary and Art Circles of Tibet and the Tibet Oil Painting Society, the exhibition will run through Monday.

