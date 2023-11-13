Home>>
Trending in China | Straw art: capturing the essence of crops
(People's Daily App) 15:30, November 13, 2023
Every year, as the wheat harvest season arrives, the countryside is adorned in a radiant golden hue, with stacks of straw that endure the test of time. Let us gather these golden wheat stalks and immortalize their beauty in a painting that captures their everlasting essence.
