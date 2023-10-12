Trending in China | The art of calabash pyrography: Intricate designs on bottle gourds

(People's Daily App) 15:26, October 12, 2023

Calabash pyrography is the art of intricately burning designs onto a bottle gourd. It combines traditional Chinese painting with rich layers and vibrant colors. To excel, a calabash pyrographer needs versatility, exceptional painting skills, a discerning eye for selecting gourds, and proficiency with soldering irons. The resulting pieces can be decorative ornaments or practical items like perfume bottles.

(Video source: Kuaishou)

