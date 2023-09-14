Farmers in NW China's Xinjiang 'paint' path to rural revitalization

People's Daily Online) 14:57, September 14, 2023

A farmer painter creates a Daolang-style painting in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Chang Xuemei)

Daolang-style paintings brimming with rural charm created by farmers in Kumkusar township, Markit county, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, have become among the highlights of the local people's efforts to boost rural revitalization.

Kumkusar township has long been known for its Daolang-style paintings, which feature bright colors, exaggerated shapes, rich symbolism, and a strong artistic appeal. Painters of Daolang-style paintings gain endless inspiration from scenes and experiences in their daily life, such as deserts, poplar trees, farming activities, and gatherings.

There are over 800 painting enthusiasts and more than 300 renowned farmer painters in Kumkusar township. They produce over 5,000 paintings a year.

In recent years, Kumkusar township has continuously promoted the integration of culture and tourism. Through various measures, including organizing painting skills training, holding activities featuring experiences of folk customs, and launching cultural and creative products based on Daolang culture, the township has continuously promoted its unique Daolang culture in a bid to boost employment and increase villagers' income.

Daolang, which means "gathering" in the local dialect, is a name people in certain areas of Xinjiang call themselves.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)