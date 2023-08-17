Painting injects vitality into village in E China's Zhejiang

Yudong village, Quzhou city, east China's Zhejiang Province has gained a reputation through painting over the years, blazing a trail to prosperity.

A donation ceremony and exhibition for scroll paintings themed on the Asian Games Dream was held at the Hangzhou Asian Games Museum before the 100-day countdown. Among the 14 themed scrolls, one themed on Yudong village's enthusiasm for the upcoming Asian Games was painted by farmer painters of Yudong.

Photo shows two bags, whose designs are based on the paintings of villagers of Yudong village, Gouxi town, Quzhou city, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo courtesy of the bureau of culture, tourism and sports of Kecheng district, Quzhou city, Zhejiang Province)

There are more than 560 brightly colored wall paintings with diverse subjects, such as the lucid waters and green mountains, a prosperous rural life, and bountiful harvests in the village which present a beautiful view. Of all the 800 and more villagers, over 300 are farmers-turned-painters. Riding on the thriving farmer paintings, Gouxi town is listed as a "town of Chinese folk culture and art."

The development of paintings in Yudong village dates back to the late 1960s. The village has long nurtured skilled craftsmen, whose exquisite skills and artisan spirit have been passed down from generation to generation.

Zheng Genliang is one of the painting lovers in the village. In the early 1970s, Zheng, who was in his 20s, saw an airplane flying which left a beautiful white streak across the sky, and immediately painted the scene with a brush and sent the work to experts at a local cultural center. "The farmer's enthusiasm for painting was beyond my expectations," said an expert. Then, the cultural center proposed organizing painting classes for amateurs.

In 2003, a painting association was established in the village, attracting more enthusiasts. And the number of core painters has grown from six to 48.

The painters work in the fields in the daytime and paint at night. They draw inspirations from their rural life, mainly depicting natural sceneries, folk customs and farm work. Their works are bold, and full of vibrant colors and imagination, and reflect their pursuit for a better life. Zheng Limin, head of the association, said paintings of the village have developed their own distinctive style.

Photo shows a cultural product, whose designs are based on the paintings of villagers of Yudong village, Gouxi town, Quzhou city, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo courtesy of the bureau of culture, tourism and sports of Kecheng district, Quzhou city, Zhejiang Province)

In recent years, the village has built a gallery to showcase the works of the painters, as well as an art library. To further facilitate the exhibition, exchanges and study of the paintings, the village has invited professional artists to set up research and study stations for art studies, while encouraging farmers-turned-painters to participate in various national contests and exhibitions.

The village has also launched an online art academy, inviting such converted painters to give online lessons. "The village has fostered a new cultural industrial chain integrating painting, cultural and creative products, tourism and studies, forging a new path to prosperity," said Yu Xiaoqin, Party secretary of Yudong village.

