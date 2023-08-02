Craftsman in NW China's Ningxia creates amazing paintings with wheat straws

Weng Guosheng, a 54-year-old artisan in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, uses soldering iron to iron and color wheat straws while creating a painting using the special material. (People's Daily Online/Li Tiantian)

Weng Guosheng, a 54-year-old villager in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, has found a way to increase his income by turning discarded wheat straws into splendid paintings.

Weng, who lives in Changcheng village, Chengyang township, Pengyang county, Guyuan city, Ningxia, has learned paper-cutting and cloth paste painting from his grandmother and mother, and watched his father make root carving products when he was young, which sowed a seed of artistic creation in his heart.

Since 2015, Weng has been self-taught in wheat straw painting using online materials, and gradually mastered the essentials of the craft.

Photo shows paintings created by Weng Guosheng, a 54-year-old artisan in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, using wheat straws. (People's Daily Online/Li Tiantian)

Creating a wheat straw painting involves dozens of steps, including fumigation, steaming, bleaching, ironing, cutting, and engraving. Weng uses various small tools and devices, such as reflector lamps, copy boards, electric prongs, soldering iron with a flat tip, and iron, to complete the relevant procedures.

The plants and animals depicted in his paintings are so lifelike and delicate that they resemble embroidered patterns on the background.

Weng has received an increasing number of orders for his special artworks. In 2022, he earned an annual income of more than 100,000 yuan ($13,957.12) through creating wheat straw paintings.

Furthermore, he has also taught the techniques for creating wheat straw paintings to many fellow villagers in need, helping them increase their income.

Photo shows a painting of horses created by Weng Guosheng, a 54-year-old artisan in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, using wheat straws. (People's Daily Online/Li Tiantian)

Photo shows a painting created by Weng Guosheng, a 54-year-old artisan in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, using wheat straws. (People's Daily Online/Li Tiantian)

Photo shows paintings created by Weng Guosheng, a 54-year-old artisan in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, using wheat straws. (People's Daily Online/Li Tiantian)

