Chinese student melds literature with art

An art student has transformed old textbooks into canvases for stunning Chinese ink wash paintings.

These creations depict towering mountains, flowing waters, floating clouds, verdant bamboo, and scenes of lotus blossoms and beautiful fish.

Paired with ancient poems and prose, these textbooks, transformed into vibrant works of art, encapsulate the essence of traditional Chinese aesthetics.

Chinese ink wash painting, also simply known as Chinese painting, is a technique where water and ink are mixed to create various shades. It is revered as representative of traditional Chinese painting.

