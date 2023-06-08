Chinese painting exhibition held in Vilnius, Lithuania
This photo taken on June 7, 2023 shows a painting at a Chinese painting exhibition in Vilnius, Lithuania. The exhibition, which displays over 100 pieces of Chinese paintings, will last until Sept. 3. (Photo by Yang Weihua/Xinhua)
A visitor takes photos of a painting at a Chinese painting exhibition in Vilnius, Lithuania, June 7, 2023. The exhibition, which displays over 100 pieces of Chinese paintings, will last until Sept. 3. (Photo by Yang Weihua/Xinhua)
This photo taken on June 7, 2023 shows a painting at a Chinese painting exhibition in Vilnius, Lithuania. The exhibition, which displays over 100 pieces of Chinese paintings, will last until Sept. 3. (Photo by Yang Weihua/Xinhua)
Visitors look at paintings at a Chinese painting exhibition in Vilnius, Lithuania, June 7, 2023. The exhibition, which displays over 100 pieces of Chinese paintings, will last until Sept. 3. (Photo by Yang Weihua/Xinhua)
A visitor looks at a painting at a Chinese painting exhibition in Vilnius, Lithuania, June 7, 2023. The exhibition, which displays over 100 pieces of Chinese paintings, will last until Sept. 3. (Photo by Yang Weihua/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Resin painting: Scenes frozen in space and time
- People visit exhibition area of ancient Chinese paintings at 40th Kuala Lumpur Int'l Book Fair
- Exhibition on Chinese paintings held at 40th Kuala Lumpur Int'l Book Fair in Malaysia
- Ancient rock painting identified in north China grassland
- Painting exhibition from Chinese Australian artists promotes cross-cultural exchanges
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.