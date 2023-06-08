Chinese painting exhibition held in Vilnius, Lithuania

Xinhua) 11:13, June 08, 2023

This photo taken on June 7, 2023 shows a painting at a Chinese painting exhibition in Vilnius, Lithuania. The exhibition, which displays over 100 pieces of Chinese paintings, will last until Sept. 3. (Photo by Yang Weihua/Xinhua)

