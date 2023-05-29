Home>>
People visit exhibition area of ancient Chinese paintings at 40th Kuala Lumpur Int'l Book Fair
(Xinhua) 14:28, May 29, 2023
People visit the exhibition area of a comprehensive collection of ancient Chinese paintings during the 40th Kuala Lumpur International Book Fair in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)
