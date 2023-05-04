Home>>
Scroll painter, potter leaves landscapes on vases
(People's Daily App) 14:40, May 04, 2023
Along the River During the Qingming Festival, a much-loved scroll painting by Song Dynasty (960-1279) painter Zhang Zeduan (1085–1145), is re-created in all its breathtaking details on a ceramic vase by an artist with the online nickname of Xuan Qiu in Jingdezhen, Jiangxi Province.
Xuan Qiu has developed a special talent for painting famous scrolls onto vases.
(Produced by Di Jingyuan and Dong Feng)
