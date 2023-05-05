Painting exhibition from Chinese Australian artists promotes cross-cultural exchanges

SYDNEY, May 4 (Xinhua) -- A painting exhibition opened here on Thursday, featuring over 60 artworks created by Chinese Australian artists to boost dialogue between Eastern and Western cultures.

Held at the China Cultural Center in Sydney, the exhibition was divided into two sections with the paintings of three artists, and also siblings. The first section includes more than 40 ink paintings by Ren Jianguo, who once learned from famous Chinese painter Li Keran, while the second presents the works of Ren Guozhong and Ren Lihong with acrylic and color hand-painting as a medium.

Like being immersed in an artistic journey from past to present, visitors can not only sense the beauty of China's mountains and water scenery and street views in traditional Chinese painting styles, but also enjoy innovative combinations of Eastern and Western cultural elements, such as "Chinese New Year" in Ren Lihong's Visual Journal Series.

The show demonstrates the artists' persistence and promotion of Chinese traditional culture, and their aspiration of integrating Eastern and Western cultures against Australia's multicultural background, Xiao Xiayong, director of the Chinese Cultural Center in Sydney, said at the opening ceremony.

"The exhibition will further enhance the understanding of Chinese culture and art among the Australian art community and promote cultural exchange and cooperation between China and Australia," Xiao added.

The exhibition will run through June 8.

