Resin painting: Scenes frozen in space and time
(People's Daily App) 15:20, June 06, 2023
A fish swims in the water, but it does not move. This is an example of the art of Chinese resin painting, inspired by traditional lacquer painting. It is made through pouring resin molds then hand-painting the resulting form. Click the video to see the process of making a resin painting.
