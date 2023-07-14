Exhibition of paintings spanning six centuries opens to public in Shanghai

Xinhua) 16:44, July 14, 2023

A visitor takes photos of the painting "The Grand Canal from San Vio, Venice" by Canaletto at the exhibition "The Greats of Six Centuries: Masterpieces from the Museo Nacional Thyssen-Bornemisza" at the Museum of Art Pudong (MAP) in east China's Shanghai July 13, 2023. The exhibition, featuring a selection of 70 paintings spanning six centuries, opened to the public at MAP on June 22, 2023 and will last till Nov. 12 this year. (Xinhua/Xin Mengchen)

A visitor takes photos of the painting "The Stevedores in Arles" by Vincent van Gogh at the exhibition "The Greats of Six Centuries: Masterpieces from the Museo Nacional Thyssen-Bornemisza" at the Museum of Art Pudong (MAP) in east China's Shanghai July 13, 2023. The exhibition, featuring a selection of 70 paintings spanning six centuries, opened to the public at MAP on June 22, 2023 and will last till Nov. 12 this year. (Xinhua/Xin Mengchen)

Visitors take photos of the painting "Venus and Cupid" by Peter Paul Rubens during the exhibition "The Greats of Six Centuries: Masterpieces from the Museo Nacional Thyssen-Bornemisza" at the Museum of Art Pudong (MAP) in east China's Shanghai July 13, 2023. The exhibition, featuring a selection of 70 paintings spanning six centuries, opened to the public at MAP on June 22, 2023 and will last till Nov. 12 this year. (Xinhua/Xin Mengchen)

This photo taken on July 13, 2023 shows the painting "Portrait of a Man" by Bernhard Strigel at the exhibition "The Greats of Six Centuries: Masterpieces from the Museo Nacional Thyssen-Bornemisza" at the Museum of Art Pudong (MAP) in east China's Shanghai. The exhibition, featuring a selection of 70 paintings spanning six centuries, opened to the public at MAP on June 22, 2023 and will last till Nov. 12 this year. (Xinhua/Xin Mengchen)

Visitors view paintings at the exhibition "The Greats of Six Centuries: Masterpieces from the Museo Nacional Thyssen-Bornemisza" at the Museum of Art Pudong (MAP) in east China's Shanghai July 13, 2023. The exhibition, featuring a selection of 70 paintings spanning six centuries, opened to the public at MAP on June 22, 2023 and will last till Nov. 12 this year. (Xinhua/Xin Mengchen)

Visitors view paintings at the exhibition "The Greats of Six Centuries: Masterpieces from the Museo Nacional Thyssen-Bornemisza" at the Museum of Art Pudong (MAP) in east China's Shanghai July 13, 2023. The exhibition, featuring a selection of 70 paintings spanning six centuries, opened to the public at MAP on June 22, 2023 and will last till Nov. 12 this year. (Xinhua/Xin Mengchen)

This photo taken on July 13, 2023 shows a light show at the Museum of Art Pudong (MAP) in east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua/Xin Mengchen)

Visitors view paintings at the exhibition "The Greats of Six Centuries: Masterpieces from the Museo Nacional Thyssen-Bornemisza" at the Museum of Art Pudong (MAP) in east China's Shanghai July 13, 2023. The exhibition, featuring a selection of 70 paintings spanning six centuries, opened to the public at MAP on June 22, 2023 and will last till Nov. 12 this year. (Xinhua/Xin Mengchen)

