440 original paintings of Gibran displayed at Gibran Museum in Lebanon
(Xinhua) 10:10, July 29, 2023
A tourist looks at one of Gibran's paintings in Gibran Museum in Bcharre, Lebanon, on July 27, 2023. The museum displays 440 original paintings of Gibran, Lebanese famous writer and painter. (Xinhua/Liu Zongya)
Gibran's paintings are displayed in Gibran Museum in Bcharre, Lebanon, on July 27, 2023. The museum displays 440 original paintings of Gibran, Lebanese famous writer and painter. (Xinhua/Liu Zongya)
Furniture transferred from Gibran's studio in New York is seen in Gibran Museum in Bcharre, Lebanon, on July 27, 2023. The museum displays 440 original paintings of Gibran, Lebanese famous writer and painter. (Xinhua/Liu Zongya)
