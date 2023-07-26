We Are China

Calligraphy, painting industry thrives in E China's county

Xinhua) 09:47, July 26, 2023

A worker paints at a workshop in Juye County, Heze City of east China's Shandong Province, July 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Jia Yunpeng)

There are over 20,000 people involved in the calligraphy and painting industry in the county, creating more than 1.2 million works every year. The works are exported to more than 40 countries and regions.

A worker paints at a workshop in Juye County, Heze City of east China's Shandong Province, July 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Wu Feizuo)

Workers paint at a workshop in Juye County, Heze City of east China's Shandong Province, July 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Wu Feizuo)

Workers paint at a workshop in Juye County, Heze City of east China's Shandong Province, July 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Wu Feizuo)

A worker paints at a workshop in Juye County, Heze City of east China's Shandong Province, July 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Wu Feizuo)

A worker paints at a workshop in Juye County, Heze City of east China's Shandong Province, July 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Wu Feizuo)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)