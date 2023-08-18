Watercolor paintings exhibited at Qingdao Art Museum
Visitors look at watercolor paintings during an exhibition at Qingdao Art Museum in Shinan District of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 17, 2023. The exhibition features 120 watercolor paintings of 40 artists from across the country. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
Children look at watercolor paintings during an exhibition at Qingdao Art Museum in Shinan District of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 17, 2023. The exhibition features 120 watercolor paintings of 40 artists from across the country. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
A visitor looks at a watercolor painting during an exhibition at Qingdao Art Museum in Shinan District of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 17, 2023. The exhibition features 120 watercolor paintings of 40 artists from across the country. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
A visitor takes pictures of a watercolor painting during an exhibition at Qingdao Art Museum in Shinan District of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 17, 2023. The exhibition features 120 watercolor paintings of 40 artists from across the country. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
