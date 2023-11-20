Hangzhou: Nature speaks in Chinese landscape painting

People's Daily) 11:21, November 20, 2023

It was a fortuitous exchange program that made Giacomo Bruni from Italy deeply interested in Chinese painting, particularly the enchanting Chinese landscape painting. This experience solidified his determination to come to China and study traditional art. In addition to his awe-inspiring painting skills, Bruni is also proficient in seal carving, woodblock printing, and rubbing.

The more he delves into Chinese art, the more he loves it. Now, Bruni has become an active promoter of traditional Chinese art, running workshops and organizing exhibitions in Europe, and even founding a magazine. His ultimate goal is to foster a greater understanding of Chinese culture in Western countries and allow people to benefit from it.

