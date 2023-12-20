Home>>
Trending in China | Paper blossoms through Chinese art
(People's Daily App) 16:27, December 20, 2023
Chinese paper folding, or zhezhi, is an ancient art form that has captivated people for centuries. A more intricate variation of zhezhi is the "Flip Paper Flower," which creates intricate flowers that transform their appearance through various folding techniques. Recognized as an intangible cultural heritage in 2021 by the Jin'an district of Fuzhou City, East China's Fujian Province, this craft showcases remarkable creativity and skill.
