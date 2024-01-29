Home>>
Trending in China | Chinese filigree inlay art
(People's Daily App) 16:18, January 29, 2024
Chinese filigree inlay art dates back to the Shang and Zhou Dynasties, with a history of more than 3,000 years. The Eastern Han Dynasty developed a comprehensive craft for filigree inlay art, and from the Ming and Qing Dynasties, enamel and cloisonné techniques were used to adorn objects in virtuosic displays of color and design.
