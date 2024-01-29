Trending in China | Chinese filigree inlay art

(People's Daily App) 16:18, January 29, 2024

Chinese filigree inlay art dates back to the Shang and Zhou Dynasties, with a history of more than 3,000 years. The Eastern Han Dynasty developed a comprehensive craft for filigree inlay art, and from the Ming and Qing Dynasties, enamel and cloisonné techniques were used to adorn objects in virtuosic displays of color and design.

(Video source: Kuaishou)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)