Trending in China | Exquisite art of Luodian
(People's Daily App) 16:16, April 25, 2024
Luodian is a traditional decorative craft in which shells or conch are inlaid on lacquerware, wood or metal. Originating in the Shang (1600 BC-1046 BC) and Zhou dynasties (1046 BC-256 BC), the technique matured during the Tang (618-907) and Song (960-1279) dynasties and peaked in the Ming (1368-1644) and Qing (1644-1911) dynasties. In this video, we'll take a deep dive into this exquisite art.
