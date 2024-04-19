Handmade in China | Art of gourd pyrography

(People's Daily App) 13:49, April 19, 2024

The art of gourd pyrography uses natural gourds as a canvas and heated metal pens made from copper or iron as a drawing tool. Using the principles of carbonization, controlled temperatures and techniques like pyrography and rendering, artists create pictures, designs and patterns on the surface of the gourds.

(Video source: Shijie-Feiyitang)

