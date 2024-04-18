We Are China

Chinese contemporary art exhibition held in Madrid

Xinhua) 14:45, April 18, 2024

A woman views art works during the Chinese contemporary art exhibition "Fluyendo naturalmente" at China Cultural Center in Madrid, Spain, April 16, 2024. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)

People view art works during the Chinese contemporary art exhibition "Fluyendo naturalmente" at China Cultural Center in Madrid, Spain, April 16, 2024. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)

